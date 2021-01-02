QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Hits $39.14 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $39.14 million and approximately $16.37 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $7.50, $24.68 and $24.43.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00036623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00258009 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.92 or 0.01960712 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

