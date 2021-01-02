Rate3 Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, ABCC, HADAX and FCoin. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $346,822.96 and $208,441.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00038878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00280244 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00027459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $594.75 or 0.01942914 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Ethfinex, Bibox, ABCC, DDEX, FCoin, Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX, Coinrail and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

