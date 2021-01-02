RealTract (RET) Market Capitalization Reaches $97,630.17

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One RealTract token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox. During the last week, RealTract has traded 68.7% lower against the US dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $97,630.17 and approximately $9.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

