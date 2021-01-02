ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 4.7% Higher This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $35.62 million and approximately $173,778.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,222.50 or 1.01141454 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00025690 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018101 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00291358 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00467023 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00146269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

