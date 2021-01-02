RedFOX Labs [old] Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,149.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00037775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00266858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00025429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $602.65 or 0.01898133 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Trading

RedFOX Labs [old] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.