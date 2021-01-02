Ren (REN) Trading Up 23.9% Over Last Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Binance, UEX and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. Ren has a market cap of $282.39 million and $51.79 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Huobi Global, OKEx, Binance, Tidex, DDEX, IDEX and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

