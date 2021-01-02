RigoBlock (GRG) Reaches Market Cap of $453,663.91

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded 136.5% higher against the US dollar. RigoBlock has a total market capitalization of $453,663.91 and $190.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RigoBlock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00027231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00112108 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00156950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00485455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00260854 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018045 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003263 BTC.

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,960 tokens. The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock . RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

RigoBlock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using U.S. dollars.

