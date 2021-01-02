Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

SB opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.86. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe Bulkers stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Safe Bulkers worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

