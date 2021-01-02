Safe Haven (SHA) Trading Up 17.3% This Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a market cap of $5.96 million and $696,212.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00419910 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.