SALT Price Hits $0.32 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001025 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $24.79 million and $158,776.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00038866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00280222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.12 or 0.01931998 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

