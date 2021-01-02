Selfkey Trading 5% Higher This Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, ABCC, Kucoin and IDEX. Selfkey has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $982,047.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00269635 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00025642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.05 or 0.01912713 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,557,695,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Tidex, RightBTC, Binance, ABCC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.