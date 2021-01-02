Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 55.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 79% higher against the US dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $12.82 million and $601,286.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

