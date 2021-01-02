Serum Price Hits $1.05 (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Serum has a total market cap of $52.49 million and approximately $37.38 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00027728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116279 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00162790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.18 or 0.00500563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00270428 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00018312 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003278 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.