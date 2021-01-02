SF Capital (SFCP) Market Cap Hits $63,118.48

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One SF Capital token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $63,118.48 and $5.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00120231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00168322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00513746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00279726 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018624 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003287 BTC.

SF Capital Token Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 tokens. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Token Trading

SF Capital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

