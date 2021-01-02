Skycoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $632,552.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Skycoin has a market cap of $10.83 million and $632,552.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00027231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00112108 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00156950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00485455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00260854 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018045 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003263 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

