Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.25 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $219,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $258,000.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.