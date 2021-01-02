SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Tops $0.0903 on Exchanges

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $33.93 million and $119,795.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and KuCoin. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00120231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00168322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00513746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00279726 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018624 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003287 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,664,079 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

Buying and Selling SOLVE

SOLVE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

