SovranoCoin (SVR) Trading 93.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SovranoCoin (CURRENCY:SVR) traded up 67.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One SovranoCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SovranoCoin has traded up 93.4% against the U.S. dollar. SovranoCoin has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $182.00 worth of SovranoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00276698 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00026265 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 784.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SovranoCoin Coin Profile

SovranoCoin (SVR) is a coin. SovranoCoin’s total supply is 1,331,634 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,566 coins. SovranoCoin’s official website is sovranocoin.com . SovranoCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@sovranocoin

Buying and Selling SovranoCoin

