SpaceChain (SPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.38 Million

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $7,913.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, EXX, CoinEgg and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Denarius (D) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 462,578,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,502,481 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Bittrex, HitBTC and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.