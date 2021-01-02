SparksPay (SPK) Price Down 2.3% This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $47,216.58 and approximately $64.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

