SparksPay (SPK) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $47,216.58 and $64.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- THEKEY (TKY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002716 BTC.
- Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GoByte (GBX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.
SparksPay Profile
SparksPay Coin Trading
SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.