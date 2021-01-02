Spectrum Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $12,236.09 and $11,044.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00417207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 70.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

