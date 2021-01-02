Sphere Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. Sphere has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $3,830.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sphere has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,684.93 or 0.99795865 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017068 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00011391 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00041999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.