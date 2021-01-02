SPINDLE Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $32.15 and $13.77. SPINDLE has a market cap of $398,481.06 and $73.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,565.98 or 0.99937915 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024307 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016568 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00266173 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00423908 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00145846 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001892 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043616 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $18.94, $10.39, $20.33, $32.15, $5.60, $13.77, $24.68, $24.43, $51.55, $33.94 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.