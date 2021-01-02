S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $976.49 million, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

