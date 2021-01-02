Stably USD Hits Market Capitalization of $541,660.80 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Stably USD has a total market cap of $541,660.80 and approximately $397.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stably USD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00003364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00037893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00272274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00026837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.87 or 0.01947071 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.