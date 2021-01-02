Stably USD Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Stably USD has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $520,797.62 and approximately $5,390.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00036623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00258009 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.92 or 0.01960712 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

