Starbase (STAR) Price Tops $0.0011

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $213,451.20 and approximately $4,008.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00035826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00247237 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.28 or 0.01902860 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.