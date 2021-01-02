STASIS EURO (EURS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.35 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00003920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Tokens.net. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $39.16 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00038465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00274813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00027144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.65 or 0.01941916 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokens.net, Kyber Network, DDEX, Ethfinex, OKCoin, HitBTC, IDCM and DSX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

