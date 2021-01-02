STPAY (STP) 1-Day Volume Tops $6,915.00

STPAY (CURRENCY:STP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. STPAY has a market cap of $90.14 million and $6,915.00 worth of STPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STPAY has traded up 82.4% against the U.S. dollar. One STPAY token can currently be bought for about $20.82 or 0.00065963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00268984 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.01910113 BTC.

STPAY Profile

STP is a token. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. STPAY’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,330,437 tokens. STPAY’s official message board is t.me/stpaychannel . The official website for STPAY is stpay.org . STPAY’s official Twitter account is @stashpay

Buying and Selling STPAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

