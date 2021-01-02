STRAKS (STAK) Price Up 43.9% Over Last 7 Days

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 43.9% higher against the dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $51,393.18 and $22.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,870.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $766.89 or 0.02484248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00424200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.85 or 0.01149493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.58 or 0.00452149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018864 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00193160 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000086 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

