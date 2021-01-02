Streamr (DATA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.36 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $27.24 million and $2.36 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00038878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00280244 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00027459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.75 or 0.01942914 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

