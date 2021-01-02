Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) vs. Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) Head to Head Comparison

Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) and Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Crest Acquisition and Suburban Propane Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Crest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Suburban Propane Partners 4.57% 11.66% 2.42%

4.0% of Mountain Crest Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mountain Crest Acquisition and Suburban Propane Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Crest Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Suburban Propane Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33

Suburban Propane Partners has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.13%. Given Suburban Propane Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Suburban Propane Partners is more favorable than Mountain Crest Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mountain Crest Acquisition and Suburban Propane Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Crest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Suburban Propane Partners $1.27 billion 0.73 $68.63 million $1.10 13.51

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Crest Acquisition.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats Mountain Crest Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a pleasure and leisure company. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. It offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas to the industrial customers, and in other process applications; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. The Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The All Other segment sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. As of September 26, 2020, the company served approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers through 700 locations in 41 states primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Energy Services Group LLC serves as a general partner of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey.

