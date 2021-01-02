Sumokoin Price Tops $0.0334 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $920,544.95 and approximately $46,363.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.28 or 0.00444980 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sumokoin Coin Trading

Sumokoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

