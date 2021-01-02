Suretly Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. During the last week, Suretly has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $79,602.56 and approximately $70.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00035826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00247237 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $643.28 or 0.01902860 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

