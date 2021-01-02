sUSD Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a total market cap of $22.91 million and $10.50 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00029584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00124018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00536564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00149115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00287964 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047612 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

