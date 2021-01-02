Swerve (SWRV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Swerve token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00027231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00112108 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00156950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00485455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00260854 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018045 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003263 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 11,226,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,796,833 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

