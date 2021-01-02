SwiftCash Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $260,437.59 and $5.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 166,571,810 coins and its circulating supply is 165,851,379 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

