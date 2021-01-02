SwissBorg Achieves Market Capitalization of $192.74 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. SwissBorg has a total market capitalization of $192.74 million and $5.49 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwissBorg token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00268984 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.01910113 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg (CRYPTO:CHSB) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,687,845 tokens. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

SwissBorg can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

