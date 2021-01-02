Switcheo Price Hits $0.0244 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $28.09 million and $161,252.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00028813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00119503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00167303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00509224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00276669 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018413 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,226,344,865 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,149,471,717 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

