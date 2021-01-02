Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Synaptics reported earnings of $2.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In related news, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,955 shares in the company, valued at $330,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $764,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $3,341,002 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $74,000.

Synaptics stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.45. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

