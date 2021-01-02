Target Coin (TGT) Trading 96.7% Lower This Week

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 88.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Target Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Target Coin has traded 96.7% lower against the dollar. Target Coin has a market capitalization of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00038176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00269143 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $600.17 or 0.01905572 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin is a token. Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com . Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

