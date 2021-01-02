The Voyager Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. The Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One The Voyager Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com

The Voyager Token Token Trading

