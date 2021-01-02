Theta Fuel Achieves Market Capitalization of $166.31 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $166.31 million and approximately $15.02 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016855 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00255859 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.