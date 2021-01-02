Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 11% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $183.45 million and $23.28 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015364 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00233523 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

