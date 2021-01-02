THETA (THETA) Reaches One Day Volume of $308.98 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. THETA has a total market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $308.98 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can now be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00007336 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, Fatbtc and OKEx. During the last seven days, THETA has traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00257292 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00025007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.83 or 0.01971874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00019149 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, DDEX, Coinbit, IDEX, OKEx, Gate.io, Bithumb, WazirX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

