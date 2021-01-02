Tidex Token (TDX) Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 44.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00121097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00523821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00145603 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00281530 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018220 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003285 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.