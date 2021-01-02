Tidex Token (TDX) One Day Volume Hits $28.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 50.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00027740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00116634 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00163287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.00500341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00270588 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018296 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003276 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

