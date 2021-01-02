TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Reaches $0.70 on Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $37.52 million and $3.70 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00037893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00272274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00026837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $608.87 or 0.01947071 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

