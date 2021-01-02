TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Tops $0.67

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002068 BTC on popular exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $35.85 million and $2.85 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00258525 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.78 or 0.01964282 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.